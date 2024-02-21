Police identify boy shot, killed in south Wichita apartment; gunman still at large

Wichita police have identified 1-year-old Taidyn Anderson as the child who was shot and killed at a south Wichita apartment on Sunday, cepartment spokesperson Andrew Ford said in an email.

Jonathan Tillery-Matthias, 21, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday and faces contempt of court and interference with a law enforcement officer charges in connection with the shooting investigation, jail records show.

In an email, Ford said Tillery-Matthias was taken into custody for “obstruction during our investigation.” He said the gunman is not in custody Wednesday afternoon in what police are calling a “targeted incident.”

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Sugar Creek Apartments, 2550 S. Oliver on Sunday evening.

They arrived and found the boy unresponsive after being, according to Sedgwick County Emergency Communications 911 scanner traffic. Two 24-year-old women inside the apartment were also injured.

All three were taken to a local hospital. Anderson died from his injuries; the two women’s injuries were critical but non-life-threatening, police said.

A 24-year-old man, a 5-year-old girl and 10-month-old girl were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred but none were hit, a police news release said.

Ford would not say the relationship between the victims or who all lives at the apartment.

“At this point, our investigation has revealed that the suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the apartment striking the victims,” Ford said. “The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and detectives are diligently following up on promising leads for the arrest of the suspect.”

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.