Police identify, charge suspect in connection to Gwinnett County sports bar murder

A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in August at a Gwinnett sports bar.

Gwinnett County police announced on Thursday that they identified and charged 24-year-old Trayvon Austin of Decatur for the death of Kevin Blackwell.

Blackwell was shot and killed at Sports Time Bar and Grill on the 300 block of Satellite Boulevard in Duluth in the early morning on Aug. 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police arrived, they found Blackwell dead in the parking lot.

Austin was arrested and taken into custody with the assistance of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. Austin is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 has reached out to the Gwinnett Detention Center for Austin’s booking photo.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: