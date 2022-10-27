Police identify child found in suitcase in Washington County; murder warrant issued

Oct. 26—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana State Police identified the child whose body was found stuffed into a suitcase in Washington County in April as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, from Atlanta.

A murder warrant has been issued for his mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta.

She was at large and not in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Anderson was last seen in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles.

ISP arrested another person who has been charged in the case. Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on Oct. 19 with the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department.

Coleman is charged with two felonies — neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

