Police identify Citrus Heights shooting victim and seek leads on finding four suspects

Citrus Heights police have identified the victim of last week’s fatal shooting and are seeking four people who are believed to be connected to it.

Aidan McGill, 17, of Citrus Heights was shot after an altercation in the parking lot of the Foxborough Apartment complex in the 7700 block of Antelope Road on the night of Nov. 11 and died at a local hospital.

“Citurs Heights detectives have been working this homicide investigation during the past week collecting multiple leads and pieces of evidence,” according to a police statement.

The suspects in the shooting are described as four young men, possibly also teens.

Anyone with information can contact the Citrus Heights Police Department or make an anonymous report to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers hotline at 916-446-4357.

“Tips that lead to an arrest will be considered for compensation,” according to police.