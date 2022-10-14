Police identify deceased man found in river

Oct. 14—The Logansport Police Department released the name of a deceased male found in the Wabash River on Thursday afternoon.

According to press release, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Dizardie St. on Thursday around 4:50 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the body of Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport.

There were no signs of injury on Sanchez-Ortega's body and police have not yet determined his cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17.

The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Logansport Fire Department, and the Cass County Coroner's Office.

The incident is under investigation by the Logansport Police Department and the Indiana Department if Natural Resources. Anyone with additional information should call LPD at 574-753-4101.