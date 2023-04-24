Police identify deceased man found at Desmond's Landing

Police are investigating after a body was found along the Blue Water River Walk Saturday.

A man discovered in the St. Clair River in Port Huron Saturday has been identified.

The Port Huron Police Department responded to Desmond Landing for a deceased person found by the ferry dock about 6 p.m. Saturday. The body has been identified as a 36-year-old man from Ecorse. Assistant Chief Brian Kerrigan said the investigation has been closed at this time.

Officials do not believe there was any foul play involved in the man's death. The man's official cause of death has not yet been determined.

People who may have more knowledge on the incident can call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383.

A fisherman reported discovered the body. Port Huron Fire Department and the St. Clair County Dive Team removed the man from the water.

The deceased man was taken to the county medical examiner's office.

