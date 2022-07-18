Police identify Des Moines man killed in northside shooting Sunday morning

Police identified the victim in a deadly shooting early Sunday morning on the city's north side as Sean Chapman, 32, of Des Moines.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 3600 block of Twana Drive around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

Chapman died from an apparent gunshot injury, Parizek said.

Dontaye Jermaine Burton and Antonio Latrell Ross, both 33 and of Des Moines, were charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. In a news release Parizek said both Burton and Ross were with the victim at the time of the shooting, and allegedly removed property from the apartment over approximately 2 hours before 911 was called.

More: Des Moines man found dead in northside apartment; two charged with murder

It's the city's 10th homicide of 2022.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Sean Chapman, 32, of Des Moines died after being shot July 17, 2022