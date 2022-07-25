Police identify driver fatally shot by Bedford officer in exchange of gunfire in Dallas

Authorities have identified a driver who was fatally shot by a Bedford officer on Saturday in Dallas after police say the man shot at the officer and wounded an innocent bystander.

The driver, 33-year-old Juan Mario Gonzalez, was pronounced dead in his car, Dallas police said in a news release Monday.

A passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Richard Nicholas Flores, surrendered and was taken into custody, police said. He’s expected to face a charge of aggravated assault to a public servant.

The incident began about 1:20 a.m., when Bedford police tried to stop Gonzalez on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver refused to stop and continued southbound on Interstate 35 into Dallas. The car stopped at I-35 and Wycliff Avenue, where Gonzalez fired several rounds at the Bedford officer, police said.

The officer returned fire, killing the suspect. No other officers fired their weapons, and no officers were injured, police said.

A man nearby in another vehicle was hit by the suspect’s gunfire, police said. The bystander was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Dallas police are investigating the incident.