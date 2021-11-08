Police identify Elmira man as victim in fatal stabbing on College Avenue

Police have identified 46-year-old Nathaum A. White of Elmira as the person killed in a Nov. 5 stabbing on College Avenue in Elmira.

According to Elmira Police, patrol officers responded to 500 College Ave. at about 8:10 a.m. last Friday for a report of a disturbance when they discovered an adult female providing first aid to White.

Police said officers and emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures but White subsequently died from the stabbing injuries.

On Friday, Elmira Police Chief Police Chief Anthony A. Alvernaz said investigators were speaking with the female who was with White when officers arrived. Police said no other individuals were being sought for questioning.

No arrests have been announced and police said the investigation is continuing.

