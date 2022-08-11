Police identify Enfield homicide victim

Aug. 10—ENFIELD — The man found dead in the Gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, local police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said.

Pedemonti added around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police Chief Alaric Fox has said he is comfortable calling a homicide.

But police did make an arrest in an incident that occurred during their investigation of the homicide, Pedemonti said. He said a man was charged with assaulting a police officer who was checking the Windsor Locks Canal State Park as part of the homicide investigation.

Pedemonti declined to immediately identify the suspect in the assault on the officer. But he added that the suspect's identity would be released on the Police Department's online arrest log, adding that the suspect is being held in lieu of $1 million bond and will appear Thursday in Hartford Superior Court.

Fox said a pedestrian walking through the Town Green around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday noticed a body in the gazebo. The person backed away from the area and called 911.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the body of a deceased adult man was in the gazebo, Fox said. He couldn't provide specific information about the man's injuries because it could compromise the investigation, but Fox said he was comfortable calling the man's death a homicide.

Fox said state police, including members of the major crime squad, were on scene Wednesday helping with the investigation, along with a police dog and its handler.

He said police had a couple of leads they would be following.