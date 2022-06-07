Police identify Fairfield officer, man shot by officer on Sunday in Butler County

The Fairfield Police Department has released the name of the man shot by an officer Sunday in Butler County and the officer's name.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Port Union Road on Sunday after a "911 hang-up call." Most police departments have a response procedure in place if someone calls 911 and a dispatcher cannot speak with them.

Before the caller hung up, the individual can be heard saying "the guy has a gun" and "send the police" in the 911 call.

According to a release from the police department, once at the scene, officer Robert Nick Davis found a man, later identified as Rodolfo Molina-Hernandez, 36, standing in the roadway.

Police said Rodolfo Molina-Hernandez, 36, refused to drop the gun.

Davis attempted to engage Molina-Hernandez in conversation. According to the release, during the interaction, Davis noticed a firearm in Molina-Hernandez's hand.

Police said Davis ordered Molina-Hernandez to drop the weapon multiple times, but he refused.

The department said at one point, Molina-Hernandez assumed a shooting stance and pointed the weapon at Davis.

Davis then fired several rounds from his handgun, striking Molina-Hernandez, police said.

Molina-Hernandez is currently in the hospital and charges are pending, police said.

Davis is currently on administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Police said Davis was wearing a body camera and said the footage will be released at a later date.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify man shot by Fairfield officer Sunday