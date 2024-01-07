Police identify first Columbus homicide victim of 2024

A man died Jan. 4 after being found shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex. The death was the first homicide in Columbus in 2024.

The Columbus Division of Police released the name of the victim of the city's first homicide of 2024 on Sunday.

Yahya Mohamad, 24, died after being shot on the city's Northeast Side on Jan. 4, according to police.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Belcher Drive in the Trails at Arbor Court apartments shortly after 8 a.m., Jan. 4 on reports of a man lying in the parking lot.

Witnesses and officers performed CPR on the victim, but medics pronounced him dead at 8:19 a.m. Thursday, Sgt. Joe Albert previously told the Dispatch.

There were gunshots reported earlier that morning, at around 5 a.m, in the area, but no one was found when officers went to the scene, according to police. Detectives are working to determine whether the 5 a.m. call and the shooting are related.

When identifying Mohamad, police also named Jevin E Campbell, 19, as being arrested on charges of murder in the case.

While investigating, police said they found out that Campbell had intervened in a theft from a motor vehicle when Mohamad was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this reporting.

dking@dispatch.com

@DanaeKing

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify man killed on Northeast Side on Jan. 4