Police identify five victims and the man suspected of plowing through Christmas parade

At a press conference on Monday, Waukesha, Wis., Police Chief Dan Thompson released the names of five people who were killed when an SUV smashed its way through a parade on Sunday evening. Thompson also identified the man who police say was driving the vehicle as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks.

Video Transcript

DANIEL THOMPSON: I will identify the victims that we know of at this time, and I say this with great sorrow.

Virginia Sorenson, 79-year-old female; LeAnna Owens, 71-year-old female; Tamara Durand, 52-year-old female; Jane Kulich, 52-year-old female; Wilhelm Hospel, 81-year-old male.

The suspect involved in this tragic incident is identified as Darrell E. Brooks, male, thirty-nine years of age, who is a resident of the city of Milwaukee. At this time, the Waukesha police department is referring five counts of first-degree intentional homicide with additional charges based on the investigation, but those will come in time.