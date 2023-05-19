Police identify former Marietta High School student arrested for having gun on campus

May 19—A former Marietta High School student arrested Thursday for possessing marijuana and a handgun on campus has been identified by police.

Curtis Jupiter Myers, 17, was on the MHS campus when he was asked to leave by school administration because he was no longer a student there, his warrant states.

When Myers refused to leave, school resource officers were brought in to assist. School administrators proceeded to search Myers and found a gun and "a large bag of suspected marijuana" on him, the warrant adds.

Myers is charged with carrying weapons within a school safety zone, possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, all felonies.

He is also charged with trespassing and disrupting public education, both misdemeanors.

"A school administrator approached the individual in question and, in collaboration with the Marietta Police Department (MPD) School Resource Officer, the individual was detained and searched," Interim Principal Marco Holland said in a message to MHS families Thursday. "The former student was found to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun and was arrested and charged by MPD.

"Student safety is our highest priority, and out of an abundance of caution, MPD increased its presence on campus for dismissal this afternoon. As we do every year during the final days of the school year, we will have additional officers on campus next week."

Myers was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and booked into the Cobb jail at 3:18 p.m., according to the Cobb Sheriff's Office. He is being held without bond.