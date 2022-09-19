Police identify Fresno man shot and killed while riding bike. It was one of 2 slayings

Police said the victim of one of two homicides over the weekend was shot multiple times while riding a bicycle in south Fresno.

Police said the gunfire notification system ShotSpotter alerted officers to shots about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Fairview Avenue and Tower Avenue.

Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Enrique Navarro near the parking lot entrance to the Hinton Community Center at the intersection of Fairview and Church avenues with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The ShotSpotter reported seven rounds were fired.

Ambulance crews declared Navarro dead at the scene.

His slaying marked the 43rd so far this year. Another man was killed about 15 minutes earlier in the night in unrelated violence.