Police identify Friday shooting victim found by car crashed into Kansas City building

Kansas City police have identified the victim found lying near a car that had crashed into the side of a building following a Friday night shooting.

Dwight Thomas, 47, was declared dead by emergency medical personnel in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the department.

Officers were dispatched just after 11 p.m. on reports of a vehicle collision with injuries, Carlisle said. The crash turned into a shooting as police were traveling to the scene.

Once there, investigators found a car that had crashed into a nearby building. A man was lying on the pavement next to the car. Emergency medical personnel started providing treatment to the man, but shortly after declared him dead.

Police canvassed the area Friday night, but no one was placed in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting can contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously through the department’s hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

The late Friday killing marked Kansas City’s 88th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the city saw its second-deadliest year on record with 172 homicides.