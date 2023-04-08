Police identify Grand Forks woman arrested for Riverside Manor stabbing

Apr. 7—GRAND FORKS — The woman arrested after a reported stabbing on Thursday afternoon, April 6, has been identified as 28-year-old Amber Lee Behrens.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched for a stabbing at Riverside Manor on 813 Lewis Boulevard.

On scene, a man was found with a stab wound to his arm, and transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance, according to a press release from the GFPD.

Behrens, of Grand Forks, was arrested and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

According to the updated press release issued Friday, April 7, Behrens has been charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence, interference with a 911 call and criminal trespassing.

The male, whose identity has not been released, "suffered apparent minor lacerations that were non-life-threatening in nature," according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GFPD at (701) 787-8000, or by submitting a tip. Tips can be submitted on the GFPD's Facebook page, website or through the Tip411 app.