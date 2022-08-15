Police identify Green Bay man killed in apparent homicide earlier this month

Patrick Ernst

GREEN BAY - The victim of a homicide on the west side earlier this month has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst of Green Bay, police said.

Police found Ernst's body in his 1320 Packerland Drive apartment Aug. 2 while at the apartment to check on his welfare.

Ernst was an avid collector of sports memorabilia, particularly bobbleheads, according to an obituary published in the Press-Gazette.

Caleb Anderson of Iron Mountain, Michigan, currently being held by police in Alabama, is considered a suspect in Ernst's death, police said. He has yet to be charged in Brown County because he is suspected of crimes in Alabama, a state where police said he "has ties."

Initially, Green Bay police would say only that Ernst's death was suspicious. As the investigation proceeded, however, they labeled the death a homicide and identified Anderson as a suspect later Aug. 2.

Police on Aug. 2 said Anderson was believed to be driving Ernst's Ford Fiesta. The car has been recovered.

City police have yet to discuss an apparent motive for the killing

