Police identify gunman in Broward bus shooting that left two dead, others wounded

Fort Lauderdale police on Friday morning identified the suspected gunman behind Thursday’s Broward County bus shooting and subsequent car crash that left two people dead and two others hospitalized.

Jamal J. Meyers, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Police say additional charges are pending.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on West Broward Boulevard just a few blocks away from Fort Lauderdale police headquarters. The bus driver drove onto oncoming traffic, crashing into a taxi and Mercedes Benz SUV to get into the police department’s parking lot. Fort Lauderdale Acting Police Chief Luis Alvarez said “her quick actions” saved lives.

Police say Meyers walked off the bus and surrendered. Investigators are still trying to figure out his motive for the shooting.

Two people who were inside the bus died from their wounds. Two others remain hospitalized. Three people inside the cars the bus hit were also treated for minor injuries.

No attorney information was listed for Meyers in Broward court records Friday morning.