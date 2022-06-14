Police identify gunman who fired shots at Duncanville Fieldhouse youth summer camp

The gunman who fired shots at a Duncanville youth summer camp Monday morning and was killed by responding law enforcement has been identified as a 42-year-old man from Dallas.

Police identified the gunman as Brandon Keith Ned.

The 42-year-old entered the Duncanville Fieldhouse, located at 1700 S. Main St., around 8:45 a.m. He walked into the facility through the front door and fired first shots inside the building after exchanging words with a staff member, police said in a news conference Monday.

Within minutes, Ned continued inside the building, and fired one shot from outside a locked classroom into the room, where children were present but not injured, police said. Officers said they arrived at the scene about two minutes after they were called.

The suspect then went to the gymnasium but didn’t fire any shots there until officers arrived, police said. Children were removed from the area before officers confronted the suspect in the gym and exchanged gunfire with him, killing him, according to the police statement.

The summer camp at the fieldhouse, a city-operated indoor sports and fitness center, has a daily average attendance of about 250 children ages 4-14 years old. Campers were locked in rooms after the initial report of shots fired and later evacuated from the building, authorities said.

No one other than Ned was injured during the incident.

According to KDFW-TV, the 42-year-old had previously been convicted of intoxication manslaughter, drug possession and unlawfully carrying a gun.

This is a developing story.