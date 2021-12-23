Police identify gunshot victims in Tuesday’s double homicide in south Modesto

Modesto police identified the two victims killed in a shooting Tuesday in south Modesto.

The police department said Julian Sisk, 20, and Taurean Travis, 19, were killed during the shooting in the airport neighborhood. Investigators have not released any information about suspects.

Police officers responded at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday on reports of multiple shots fired in the 600 block of Thrasher Avenue, south of Oregon Drive.

A police spokeswoman said that Sisk and Travis died of gunshot wounds at the scene.

Modesto police is investigating the incident as a double homicide.

The shooting occurred in a residential area just south of Oregon Park. Not long after police officers arrived to secure the area, the covered body of one of the victims was lying near a church at the corner of Thrasher and Oregon Drive.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Josh Grant at (209) 342-6104 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.