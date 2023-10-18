Police identify hit-and-run driver who struck 11-year-old girl in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER — The East Bridgewater Police Department has identified the hit-and-run driver who struck and dragged an 11-year-old girl in the parking lot of a town elementary school Sunday afternoon, Chief Michael Jenkins announced in a written statement Tuesday night.

The female driver, who is 62 years old and from Florida, will be summoned to Brockton District Court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, police said. Her name has not been released to the public.

The driver, who had relatives in the area, struck the juvenile victim with a blue SUV while the girl was riding a bicycle through a small path that leads from Route 18 to the rear parking lot of Central Elementary School on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Surveillance video released to the public shows the blue SUV enter the parking lot, turn around and strike the girl just as she emerges on her bicycle from a line of bushes alongside the parking lot, dragging her nearly 60 feet.

The female driver wearing blue hospital-type scrubs can be seen exiting the vehicle and briefly speaking to the victim before leaving the scene, police said.

The victim’s friend who witnessed the crash told WCVB that the woman wearing scrubs, who reportedly confirmed she was a nurse, asked if the victim was OK and told her to go home and shower before leaving the scene.

The 11-year-old suffered cuts and bruises, but her mother declined medical transportation on behalf of her daughter, police said.

After two days of trying to identify the driver, WCVB reported that the woman turned herself into the police department, showing up in a car that matched the one involved in the crash. The front grill of the car appeared to be broken.

Jenkins later thanked the East Bridgewater area residents who offered tips after seeing the video of the incident.

“Without the information provided by the public, we would have had a much harder time reaching a resolution,” he said.

