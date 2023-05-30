Police identify homeless homicide victim found in Maryland park

A homeless woman whose death last week is being investigated by Hagerstown Police as a homicide has been identified as Rachela Virginia Disandro, 37, according to police.

Disandro has a history of Hagerstown addresses, but was most recently known to be homeless, according to an email from Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police.

Disandro's body was found inside a stone alcove under a porch at the historic Hager House in Hagerstown City Park on Friday morning.

Police say she was known to sleep there.

A Hagerstown Police release noted that it is "likely that the suspect and victim were known to each other."

The homicide investigation remains active and police were not releasing further information.

Anyone with information may contact Detective J. Ackerman at jackerman@hagerstownpd.org or leave a tip through crimetip@hagerstownpd.org or by calling 240-313-4345.

The Hager House museum, which was closed Friday, is the refurbished home of the city's founder, Jonathan Hager. The house is off Key Street in the north end of the park.

Fundraiser to help with homeless woman's burial costs

A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid with Disandro's burial costs.

A spokeswoman for GoFundMe wrote in an email Tuesday that the fundraiser is verified and the fundraising site's Trust & Safety team would work with the organizer to get the funds to the family.

The woman organizing the fundraiser could not immediately be reached for comment.

The organizer noted on the fundraising page that Disandro was the mother of three children living with friends of her family. Disandro was an only child and both of her parents are deceased, the post states.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown Police identify homeless homicide victim found in City Park