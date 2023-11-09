Police identify homicide victim in Holland

Police have identified the victim in a Monday homicide in Holland.

HOLLAND — Police have identified the victim in a Monday homicide in Holland.

Cassandra Casares, 33, of Holland, was killed, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. HDPS released an update on the case Wednesday.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Michigan Avenue and 22nd Street.

Investigators learned two vehicles pulled into the parking lot of Moran Park Church and parked next to each other. Shortly after the vehicles arrived, shots were fired.

Casares and the male victim left the scene and drove to Holland Hospital. The 34-year-old Holland man remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to HDPS.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Investigators are continuing their search. Police described the suspect as “a heavyset Hispanic male” around 40 years old and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information should contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150, email HDPS at policetips@cityofholland.com, contact Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536 or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.

