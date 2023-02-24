Police identify homicide victim killed in far northeast Dallas shooting

A 45-year-old was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in far northeast Dallas, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to the 8200 block of the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway access road shortly before 1:30 p.m. They found a victim unresponsive on the ground. The victim died at the scene, officials said.

Authorities identified the victim on Friday as Isabel Magdariaga Aparicio.

The shooter is unknown, police said. Anyone with information should contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallaspolice.gov.