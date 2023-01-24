Police identify human remains found behind Georgia Dunkin’ store

Investigators say human remains found behind a Georgia Dunkin’ store are that of a man who was reported missing in 2019.

The remains were found behind the store along Veterans Parkway in Columbus and were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reported. The office then sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

Officials did make a positive ID of the remains, saying they were that of Matthew Turner, 41, but the coroner’s office said the manner of death has been deemed undetermined, the TV station said.

Turner was first reported missing in January 2019.

