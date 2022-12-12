Police identify human remains found near Bullhead City in August

Mohave County officials identified the remains of Steven Edward Goggil, 53, of Bullhead City. Goggil was found deceased in August.

Mohave County officials have identified the remains of a man who was found dead near Bullhead City, earlier this year.

The man was identified as Steven Edward Goggil, 53 of Bullhead City. Goggil had been reported missing to the Bullhead City Police Department on June 26 and his body was discovered in a desert area of Katherine Heights, outside of town, on Aug. 27.

According to a statement released by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office earlier this year, officers responded to a call regarding the discovery of a deceased person at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 27. Police found the body in a wash near East Andalman Avenue and Gateway Drive.

The individual who reported the corpse was riding his off-road utility terrain vehicle when he came across the remains, according to the statement. Due to the condition of his body, authorities could not identify Goggil and transferred the remains to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

In October, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office put out a request to the public, asking for help identifying Goggil.

On Nov. 16, officers were called to a location near the location where Goggil's body was found. There, Goggil's vehicle was discovered with its tires buried in the sand.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said it appears that the vehicle was involved in a crash, and an investigation was ongoing.

