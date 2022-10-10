Police identify husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston

Law enforcement officials have identified a husband and wife who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingston over the weekend.

Officers responding to a home on Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday found 45-year-old man outside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and a 45-year-old woman shot to death inside the house, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Kingston police on Monday identified the victims as Colin Canham and Sara Emerick.

Police noted that the couple has a 6-year-old girl who was not home at the time of the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

