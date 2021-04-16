Police identify Indianapolis shooter as former FedEx employee 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole

(EPA)

Police have named Brandon Scott Hole, 19, of Indiana, as the alleged shooter who opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that left at least eight people dead and several more injured, according to reports.

Special agent in charge of the Indianapolis field office, Paul Keenan, told NBC News the suspect’s home was being searched by the FBI.

They have seized evidence including desktop computers and other electronic media, two law enforcement officials confirmed to AP.

The suspect’s family, meanwhile, had previously warned authorities about his potential for violence, according to three law enforcement sources quoted by CNN.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s deputy chief of criminal investigations, Craig McCartt, said during a news conference that the suspect began shooting “randomly” after arriving at the FedEx facility on Thursday night.

"This suspect came to the facility, and when he came there he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility," Mr McCartt said Friday morning.

“There was no confrontation with anyone that was there, there was no disturbance, no argument, he just appeared to randomly start shooting and that began in the parking lot. And then he did go into the building, into the facility for a brief period of time.”

“It did not last very long,” he added.

Four bodies were found outside the building, while four more were inside, he said. FexEx CEO Frederick W Smith confirmed they were all company employees.

"This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel," he said in a statement.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members," he said, adding that counsellors were on-site at the facility to provide support.

FedEx employee Levi Miller told NBC’s Today show the shooter was yelling as he fired a rifle.

"And when I stand up, I see a man – a hooded figure – I was unable to see his face in detail however," Mr Miller told the program.

"He started shouting, and then he started firing in random directions … I thought he saw me and so I immediately ducked for cover," he added.

