Police identify Joplin gunshot victim

Jul. 19—Joplin police have released the identity of a man who was hospitalized with a gunshot injury Saturday.

Police said Gregory A. Hallstrom, 34, of Joplin, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after emergency responders were called at 12:34 a.m. Saturday to the area of 35th Street and Finley Avenue.

Police said in a statement that the man was in critical condition at the time. On Monday, they did not have an update on his condition, a statement reported.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the shooting.

Police said they are asking that anyone with information about the case to contact the department at 417-623-3131.