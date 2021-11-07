Police identify Kansas City man killed Saturday in parking lot of Lee’s Summit Sonic

Police have identified the man killed Saturday evening outside a Sonic in Lee’s Summit.

The homicide victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Randall Lord, 51, of Kansas City, Sgt. Christopher Depue, a spokesman with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said in an email to media.

Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to reports of shots fired at the 3700 block of NE Ralph Powell Road, Dupue said at the scene. When they arrived, police found Lord dead in the parking lot of the Sonic restaurant.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard a loud “disturbance” between people in the parking lot before shots were fired, Depue said. The suspect fled the scene a few minutes before police arrived.

The incident was caught on video by about six different witnesses and security surveillance in the lot, he said Saturday night.

No vehicle or suspect information was available as of Sunday afternoon, Depue said, adding that police are still analyzing and gathering witness statements and security footage.

Police asked that anyone with information on the homicide call the department’s TIPS hotline at 816-969-1752.

The Star’s Matti Gellman contributed.