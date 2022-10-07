Police identify KC firefighter who was fatally shot in Independence as Anthony Santi

Kansas City firefighter Anthony Santi was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday outside an Independence gas station, the Independence Police Department said Friday.

Police officers were called to the homicide scene around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Road Star, 11100 E. U.S. 40 Highway, Independence police said in a statement. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Santi, 41, intervened in a dispute and there was a scuffle inside the gas station, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for IPD. The disagreement spilled outside, where Santi was shot.

Two people described as persons of interest were taken from the scene and placed in police custody.

Jason Spreitzer, a KCFD spokesman, told The Star late Thursday that members of KCFD, including Chief Donna Lake, were still in shock after learning that one of their own had been fatally shot.

“Right now I think everyone’s just kind of dumbfounded and internalizing this tragic event,” Spreitzer said.