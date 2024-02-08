Police identify Laurel woman killed Wednesday following crash west of Millsboro

Delaware State Police have identified a 35-year-old Laurel woman who died following a car crash Wednesday morning west of Millsboro.

Elysia Garin died from her injuries after arriving at an area hospital, police said.

Garin was driving a 1994 Suzuki Cappuccino east on Shiloh Church Road, when police said she turned left onto an access road and into the path of a 2008 Ford Taurus that was westbound on Shiloh Church Road.

The crash was reported to police about 6:30 a.m.

The Ford driver, a 28-year-old Maryland man, sustained minor injuries and refused treatment, police said.

