Police identify male cyclist killed in fatal crash at Olathe intersection Thursday

A 28-year-old male bicyclist killed in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Olathe has been identified as Eduardo Loredo-Martinez, according to Olathe police.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, Olathe officers responded to the area of South Lone Elm Road and West 159th Street in response to an accident involving a sport utility vehicle and bicycle.

There, officers found Loredo-Martinez, of Olathe, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the SUV, a 64-year-old woman, is cooperating with the investigation, according to officials.

The case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.