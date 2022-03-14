Police identify man, 24, found shot to death in Hampton home

Police have identified a 24-year-old man found shot to death last week inside his Hampton home.

Hampton police were called to the residence, located in the 2900 block of Threechopt Road, at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. The home is off Big Bethel Road, near the intersection with Mercury Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found Tahjaquan O. Littlejohn, of Hampton, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Littlejohn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Littlejohn was shot while inside his residence.

Police have not released information about a motive or suspect. Authorities are urging anyone with information about a potential suspect or suspects to call 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com