Police identify man, 31, who died after hit-and-run in north Wichita

Wichita police have identified a 31-year-old man who died after a hit-and-run collision Friday in north Wichita.

Officers responding to an assault call in the area of 13th and Mosley found Pedro Bautista lying injured on the sidewalk, Wichita police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

Bautista died at the scene from his injuries after EMS and the Wichita Fire Department first responders were unable to revive him.

Detectives learned that Bautista was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. As of Monday afternoon, the vehicle involved in the crash has been found but police did not say where and did not give the make and model of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the incident, Gupilan said in an email.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the department’s accident follow-up team at 316-350-3685 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.