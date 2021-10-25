Police identify man, 38, killed in shooting Sunday night in Kansas City

Police have identified a 38-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Kansas City.

Officers found the man, Rodrick Taylor, after 9:30 p.m. at a gas station at 5901 Troost Ave., where police had been called after Taylor walked inside, asked for help and collapsed, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Taylor was found unresponsive in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Police believe the shooting occurred north of the gas station on Troost Avenue.

Taylor’s killing marked the 125th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 160 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history. By this time in 2019, the city had suffered 126 killings.

Less than two hours later, another shooting in Kansas City took the life of an 18-year-old man near East 113th Terrace and Askew Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

