Police identify man, 51, suspected in fatal Kaneohe stabbing

Dec. 9—A 51-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old security guard in Kaneohe has been identified as William Michael Bell, according to a Honolulu Police Department arrest log.

Officers of the District 4 Crime Reduction Unit arrested Bell Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Mike Chu of Kailua.

Charges are pending.

Bell has a criminal history that includes three felony convictions for assault, promoting a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia. His record also includes two misdemeanors for assault and abuse of a family or household member and two petty misdemeanors for theft and criminal trespassing.

Chu had just arrived at Windward City Shopping Center in his personal vehicle near 24 Hour Fitness when a man approached him early Tuesday.

Honolulu police said an argument occurred between Chu and the other man. The argument escalated and the man stabbed the security guard multiple times. Police said the suspect then fled on foot toward Kamehameha Highway.

Chu suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chu, a husband and a father of two adult children, was about to be a grandfather for the first time in the coming weeks.

He was a founding member of the Kailua Community Basketball League, devoting countless hours to improving the lives of youth.

Chu worked for Securitas Security Services. Prior to working for the company, Chu worked in administration at Saint Francis School in Manoa, a Catholic school that closed in 2019.

He also previously worked at Saint Louis School in Kaimuki and St. John Vianney Parish School in Kailua.