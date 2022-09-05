Police identify man, 54, killed in Kansas City shooting; person of interest detained

The victim of a Thursday shooting in Kansas City has been identified as 54-year-old William Muse, police said Monday.

Muse was found with gunshot wounds just before 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, when officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department. Emergency medical crews pronounced Muse dead at the scene.

Police detained a person of interest at the scene, Drake said.

The Kansas City Police Department has asked anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Thursday’s shooting marked the 114th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.