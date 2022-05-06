Police identify man, 57, shot to death in Chesapeake

Police have identified a 57-year-old man who was fatally shot earlier this week in Chesapeake’s South Norfolk neighborhood.

George Frangos, of Chesapeake, was identified by authorities Friday morning as the victim of the fatal Wednesday night shooting.

Chesapeake police responded to a shooting Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. at a residence in the 3200 block of Walden Street.

At the scene, officers found Frangos, who had been shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details were not available. Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.

