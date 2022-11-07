UPDATE: Police identify man accused of shooting, killing his father in Springfield

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m.

Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield Sunday night.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the shooting as Kevin Votaw, 64, from Springfield.

Votaw’s son, Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of North Carolina, was arrested on a charge of murder early Monday morning, a spokesperson for Springfield police said.

Benjamin Votaw is currently in the Clark County Jail.

Photos from: Staff

Photos from: Staff

Photos from: Staff

Photos from: Staff

Photos from: Staff

Photo from Staff

Photo from Staff

Photo from Staff

Photo from Staff

Photo from Staff

Photo from Staff

Photo from Staff

Photo from Staff

Photo from Staff

Photo from Staff

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

A 64-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 160 block of Willis Avenue around 9:09 p.m., according to initial reports.

Officers found Votaw in the living room with an “unknown amount of gunshot wounds,” a Springfield Police incident report stated.

Springfield police told News Center 7 the suspect has been identified as Votaw’s son and is in custody.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Initial Report:

One man is dead, and another man detained following a shooting in Springfield Sunday night, Springfield Police said.

>>1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on US-40 in Preble Co.

Officers were called to the 160 block of Willis Avenue around 9:09 p.m.

One man is confirmed dead after being shot, Springfield Police Dispatch told News Center 7.

One man has been detained for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.