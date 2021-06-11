Police identify man who apparently died in fall from wall

Edward D. Murphy, Portland Press Herald, Maine

Jun. 11—A man who Portland police believe died in a fall from a wall on Valley Street early Wednesday has been identified as Chris Clukey, 52, whose last known address was in Westbrook.

Police said Clukey died after falling from a 15-foot wall. His death was reported early Wednesday but his identity was not released until late in the day, after his next of kin had been notified.

Police said they believe there was nothing suspicious about Clukey's death, but the state medical examiner will determine the cause.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators said on Thursday it had reached agreement on a framework for a proposed infrastructure spending bill that would not include any tax increases. The group of five Republicans and five Democrats gave no details, but a source familiar with the deal said it would cost $974 billion over five years and $1.2 trillion over eight years, and includes $579 billion in new spending. The senators said they were discussing their approach with their colleagues and the White House, and they were optimistic about getting broad support.