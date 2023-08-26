Police identify man who died after officer-involved shooting in DeLand

DeLand police are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Friday.

Law enforcement shot and killed Jayvion Barthel, 20, following a traffic stop, the DeLand Police Department said.

The incident unfolded at around 1:30 p.m. at Euclid Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard.

Investigators said officers had been working on an unrelated burglary investigation in the area when they saw a vehicle -- a white Dodge Charger -- they believed was connected to a different incident from mid-August.

That case involved two victims who were approached on Aug. 17 by someone who pointed a gun at them and pulled the trigger multiple times, DeLand police said.

On Friday, when officers conducted a traffic stop on the Charger, they saw three people inside, the department said.

Investigators said a DeLand police sergeant and a detective with Volusia Sheriff’s Office fired shots, wounding Barthel.

Despite officers’ attempts to save him, Barthel died at the scene, police said.

Police believe Barthel was in possession of a firearm and said it was recovered from the floorboard of the backseat where he was sitting in the Dodge Charger.

The department added that officers detained the driver and front-seat passenger who were also inside the car.

As for the Aug. 17 incident, DeLand police said the two victims were not injured during the attempted shooting since the gun malfunctioned and the suspect ran off.

Since that incident, police said they have been working to identify suspects in the case.

The DPD sergeant and VSO detective involved in Friday’s deadly shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

