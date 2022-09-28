Police identify man who died in triple shooting that injured child Monday in Kansas City

Police have identified the man who died in a triple shooting Monday in Kansas City that also left an infant in critical condition.

Davon Bowden, 27, was found dead at a residence in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue, police said.

Tracie Bowden, who said she was Davon Bowden’s mother, gathered with about a dozen people on Van Brundt Boulevard Monday waiting to hear from authorities on the incident. She said her son was a father of six who had lived at the home for around a year with the mother of his three youngest children, including a two-month-old girl who was shot and remains in critical condition.

“I’m just trying to collect what I can,” Bowden said. “I just know he’s dead, that’s basically all I know. And my granddaughter’s hurt really bad.”

Police said they found Davon Bowden, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the child and one other adult, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A second child was in the home but was not injured, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, but detectives said they identified all parties involved in the incident and are not looking for suspects. Police said they could not release additional details, but don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.