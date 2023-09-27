Police identify man who drowned in Boardman River

Sep. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — Douglas Leon Cavitch, 61, of Traverse City, is the man found dead Saturday, believed to have drowned in the Boardman River, according to Traverse City Police.

Kayakers called 911 when they spotted his body. The investigation indicates he was homeless at the time he died, Capt. Keith Gillis said Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected in his death, Gillis said.

Prior to his return to Traverse City, Cavitch had most recently been in prison on a prostitution conviction, Michigan Department of Corrections records show.

Court records from 2017 indicate that Cavitch had preyed on a 16-year-old girl at a Barlow Street residence.

He had been living in a Barlow Street house at the time of that incident.

The felony complaint said he gave a young girl a black flip phone after she complained about not having access to a cellphone. Cavitch then texted the girl "extremely explicit sexual messages," according to court records.

"(Cavitch) offered the victim $500 in exchange for sexual acts and requested the victim provide nude images of herself," records state, noting he also had told officers that he sent some of the messages.

Prosecutors originally had charged him with prostitution as a third-time habitual offender by engaging the services of a minor and distributing sexually explicit material to a minor — felonies with the potential for a prison sentence of up to 12 years.

In April 2018, Cavitch accepted a plea bargain on a conviction of felony engagement of a minor in prostitution, and served four years in prison.

"If she would have been honest about her age, none of this would of happened," Cavitch wrote to the Record-Eagle in a letter while he was being held in the Grand Traverse County Jail at the time of his sentencing. "Even I have a moral compass and it doesn't include sex with minors."

He was released from prison on March 2, 2022.

Records do not indicate at what point Cavitch became homeless, but they show that he served a number of prison terms between 1983 and 2022.

His record showed convictions for unlawfully driving away an automobile, operating under the influence as a third-time offender, breaking and entering a building with intent, all in Charlevoix County; stolen property over $100, theft of credit cards, unlawfully driving away an automobile, all in Emmet County; and larceny from a person in Grand Traverse County, according to the MDOC.

The investigation into the cause of his drowning remains open, as police wait for autopsy and toxicology results from the medical examiner.