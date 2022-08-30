Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury

A 41-year-old man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department responded to the reservoir around 4:15 p.m. The man was located around 5:15 p.m. and removed from the water by a dive team. On Tuesday, police identified the man as Jamie Ward of Waterbury.

Investigators learned Ward was swimming in the reservoir with a woman when he went under the water and did not resurface, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Ward accidentally drowned, according to police.

There does not appear to be any signs of trauma or foul play, police said, but the investigation into the incident remains active.