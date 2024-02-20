Police identify man fatally shot by officer after he allegedly robbed Shawnee gas station

Police have identified the man who died Sunday after he was shot by an officer for allegedly robbing a Shawnee gas station at gunpoint.

Brett Smiley, 43, died Sunday after an officer shot him at a QuikTrip in the 20600 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway, according to a post the Shawnee Police Department made on X.

“Any loss of life in our city is tragic,” the police department said. “We are grateful that no bystanders, employees, or officers were injured in this incident.”

Officers responded to a robbery at the QuikTrip around 11 a.m. They also received a call regarding someone shooting a firearm from a truck on K-7 Highway.

When they arrived, officers were told that shots were being fired inside the gas station. An officer then shot Smiley, the alleged armed suspect, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the same day.

An investigation into the incident by the Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team is ongoing.

Police encouraged anyone who witnessed the incident Sunday who may be experiencing trauma to contact the department’s Johnson County Mental Health Center co-responders at 913-742-6604.