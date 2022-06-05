Police identify man fatally shot in Avondale

Cincinnati police have identified a man killed in a shooting in Avondale Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded around 4:32 p.m. to the 800 block of Blair Avenue for a reported shooting, police said in a news release.

Once on the scene, police located 44-year-old Leandre Heights suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said, adding that Heights was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation into Heights' death is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

