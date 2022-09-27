Police identify man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Kansas City

Police identified a man killed Monday afternoon in Kansas City.

Maurice Brown, 48, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds just before 1:45 p.m. on the sidewalk near East 30th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to police.

Emergency medical crews declared Brown dead at the scene.

The killing marked the 120th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.