Police identify man fatally shot by officers in Kansas City, Kansas

The man who was fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas officers Wednesday after allegedly firing at them has been identified, according to police.

Donna Drake, a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, announced in a Thursday morning email that the man was 32-year-old Hugo Corral-Velasco.

KCPD and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office are tasked with investigating the incident.

According to a Wednesday morning news release to media from Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with KCKPD, the overnight shooting occurred on the 2700 block of Wood Avenue after midnight while officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

Upon inspecting the area, police said they observed an unresponsive man in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

While attempting to make contact with him using protective shields, the man allegedly shot at the officers, who returned fire and retreated, Chartrand said.

Residents in the area told The Star they heard gunfire and yelling sometime early that morning.

KCKPD’s special operations unit was called in and determined the man was dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the KCPD TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).